WHO declares that virus crisis is now a pandemic

With more than 118-thousand cases reported worldwide, the World Health Organization is now calling the novel coronavirus a pandemic.

Director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says this is not a word to be used lightly or carelessly because it can cause unreasonable fear.

Tedros says the declaration doesn't change what countries should do to aggressively contain the virus.

COVID-19 has caused almost 43-hundred deaths and has spread to 114 countries.