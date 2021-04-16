Wilkinson urges opposition leaders to stop stalling net-zero carbon emissions bill

Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson is urging opposition leaders to end stalling tactics on a bill that would require the federal government to set legally binding targets for reducing carbon emissions over the next 30 years.

In a letter this morning to opposition leaders, Wilkinson asks them to allow the opening round of debate on Bill C-12 to wrap up today so that it can be put to a vote and move on to a Commons committee for scrutiny and proposed amendments.

If debate does not end today, Wilkinson asks opposition leaders to consider supporting the government's use of what he calls "the parliamentary tools available" to force an end to second reading debate.

The letter comes one day after the minority Liberal government secured the support of the NDP to impose closure on the first round of debate on another stalled bill, one that would implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Bill C-12 was introduced last November and has had three days of debate at different times.

Despite the fact that all opposition parties profess to support the bill in principle, Wilkinson says "procedural manoeuvres" have repeatedly delayed it.