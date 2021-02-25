Wilmont man facing weapons, drug charges after disturbance Tuesday

A 37-year old Wilmont man is facing weapons and drug charges after a disturbance in the community on Tuesday.

Officers responded around 10:40 a.m. to a report of a man yelling from a vehicle at two women standing outside an organization on Main Street in Kingston before fleeing.

Police say the man was in breach of his undertaking and was arrested while in possession of a pellet handgun, methamphetamine and counterfeit money on Highway 1 in Wilmont two days later.

RCMP say Stephen Alan Dorey is facing six charges, including possession of methamphetamine, and was remanded into custody pending a court appearance Thursday.