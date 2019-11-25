Wilsons Heating warns customers of propane shortage due to CN rail strike

Wilsons Heating is warning customers that the supply of propane coming into the Maritimes will be limited until the CN rail strike is resolved.

In an email to customers the company says it's taking measures to stretch the supply as far as possible, including temporarily making smaller deliveries and prioritizing emergency deliveries.

CN is a primary transporter of propane into the Maritimes.

Wilsons is also encouraging customers to conserve their current propane supply and plan for alternate heating and cooking sources at home or work in the event this supply disruption becomes lengthy.

The propane shortage is also affecting Quebec and Ontario.