Windsor man charged with impaired driving, dangerous driving in Mount Uniacke

A 25-year-old man from Windsor has been charged with flight from police, dangerous driving, and impaired driving.

The RCMP say a car was clocked at 182 km/hr on Highway 101 in Mount Uniacke.

An attempted traffic stop was called off due to the continued high rate of speed by the car, so the officer provided the information to other Mounties in the area.

The vehicle was stopped moments later after being spotted on Highway 101 near the Bedford Highway.

The RCMP say the driver failed a roadside screening test, was arrested, and transported to the Lower Sackville detachment for further breath samples.

The driver was also issued summary offence tickets for driving with a revoked licence and not having a liability policy.