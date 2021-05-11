Windsor man faces several sexual offences

A 34-year-old Windsor man has been charged in relation to a sexual assault investigation involving a 15-year-old girl.

West Hants District RCMP say they received a report on April 29th that a man had sexually assaulted the girl after he had given her a drive from Windsor to Hantsport that day.

Police say the man had asked the victim to touch him in a sexual manner, and had also touched the victim sexually.

Frederick Davis was arrested later that day and is charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, and invitation to sexual touching.

He has been released from custody and will appear in Windsor Provincial Court on June 28th.