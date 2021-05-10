Windsor personal service business fined for staying open during shutdown
A personal service business in WIndsor has been charged under the Health Protection Act for staying open during the province-wide shutdown.
Police were notified Thursday afternoon that the business was open, and while the owner tried to make it look like the business was closed, investigators determined it was continuing to operate.
RCMP say the business was fined $11,622.50 for continuing to operate contrary to public health restrictions.