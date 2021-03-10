Windsor RCMP warn of phone scam

RCMP in Windsor, Nova Scotia, are warning the public about phone scams involving a caller pretending to be a police officer.

The Mounties say they've received complaints from residents of calls claiming there's a warrant out for their arrest and there's a problem with their Social Insurance Number.

The caller ID also shows a number associated with the Windsor RCMP detachment.

RCMP says they do not advise people of warrants by phone and recipients of the calls are to hang up and contact their local police.