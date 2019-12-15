Winter parking ban now in effect

The Town of Truro's Winter Parking Ban is now in effect.

There is no parking on city streets between the hours of 1:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m., to allow crews to clear snow and ice from roads.

The town says the ban extends until April 1 and is in effect regardless of the weather.

After April 1, the ban can be implemented on an as needed basis, depending on weather conditions.

There are some exceptions to the parking ban, including commercial vehicles in the process of delivering or picking up goods, as well as police and other emergency vehicles responding to a call.

Motorists who defy the parking ban can face fines or having their vehicle towed at their expense.