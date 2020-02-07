Winter storm brings messy mix of weather, cancels dozens of flights

The storm that rolled through the region Thursday snarled traffic, both on the ground and in the air.

The messy mix brought snow, freezing rain, and ice pellets, making travel slippery Friday morning.

Freezing rain and wind warnings remain in place for the entire province on Friday, with a rainfall warning also issued for southwestern Nova Scotia up to the Halifax area.

A section of Highway 102 southbound was closed for just over three hours overnight after a tractor trailer jackknifed in Alton.

The RCMP responded to the single-vehicle incident around 9:40 p.m. on Thursday.

They say the tractor trailer went off the road and was blocking the highway, with traffic having to be re-routed onto Highway 2 in Brookfield.

The southbound lanes reopened at 12:45 a.m. on Friday

Meanwhile, the bulk of flights in and out of the Halifax Stanfield International Airport remain cancelled until this afternoon or even into the evening.