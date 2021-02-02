Winter storm to hit Atlantic Canada on Tuesday

A winter storm is set to roll through the region today, bringing 10 to 15 cm of snow and ice pellets in most areas.

Environment Canada says there's a risk of freezing rain early this afternoon as the temperature climbs before the transition to rain.

Rainfall warnings are in effect for nearly the entire province, with 20 to 30 mm forecast for today.

Wind warnings are in effect for the southwestern part of the province, the Atlantic Coast, and Cape Breton.