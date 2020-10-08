Wolfville Ridge traffic stop leads to drug charges

Two men are facing drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop near Wolfville Ridge last week.

Police stopped an erratic vehicle on Highway 101 October 1st and both male occupants were arrested, one after an altercation with officers, and cocaine was seized.

RCMP say a 28-year-old Centreville man is facing six charges including trafficking in cocaine, resisting arrest and assault with a weapon, while a 24-year-old Kentville man is facing three charges, including trafficking in cocaine.

Both men are scheduled to appear in court at a later date and police say the investigation is ongoing.