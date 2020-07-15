Woman accused in dog-swinging video says she's facing racist abuse online

The family of a Dartmouth, N.S., woman alleged to have swung a dog by its leash during a roadside dispute is denouncing racist abuse directed at her after video of the incident went viral.

Clarissa Crawley, 27, who is Black, was charged one week after the July 1 incident with assault with a weapon and wilfully causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

In a statement, Crawley's family says there have been racially charged hate messages about her circulating on social media since she was identified.

Her family says in a statement that she feels deep remorse for the treatment of the dog, which belonged to another woman, and says she never intended it any harm.

But they say the viral video doesn't capture the beginning or end of the altercation, which they allege included a struggle over a necklace belonging to Crawley and racial slurs levelled at her.

"Such racial slurs immediately instill anger and fury inside a person, and those who spew such hate know this," the statement said.