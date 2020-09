The RCMP say a woman sustained a serious head injury in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 103 in Martin's River.

Lunenburg County District RCMP responded to the scene near the 7600 block around 3:30 p.m. yesterday.

Police say that the woman was airlifted to hospital via LifeFlight, while a man sustained minor injuries and was released.

Highway 103 near the scene was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.