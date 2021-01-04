Woman airlifted to hospital following two-vehicle collision in Stewiacke

The RCMP is investigating a two-vehicle collision on Highway 1 in Stewiacke.

Police, EHS, and the Stewiacke Fire Department responded to the scene on Stewiacke Road around 10:30 a.m.

The driver of a car, a 35-year-old woman from Dartmouth, was airlifted to the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax while the passenger was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say that the driver of the truck sustained minor injuries.

An RCMP Collision Analyst is on scene and the intersection of Highway 1 and Alton Rd. remained closed as of mid-afternoon.

Traffic is being diverted.