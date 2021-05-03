Woman arrested after fleeing police in Upper Tantallon Sunday

A 20-year old woman from Head of St. Margaret's Bay is facing charges after failing to stop for police on Sunday night.

Police say an officer was on Highway 103 around 9:30 p.m. and radar measured a vehicle traveling at 155 km/h.

RCMP the officer activated their emergency equipment, but the vehicle continued along the highway and took the exit five ramp, before blowing a tire and sliding into the ditch.

The two occupants were arrested, with the driver, a 20-year old woman from Head of St. Margaret's Bay, taken to the Tantallon Detachment while the passenger was released at the scene.

Police say the driver is facing charges, including flight from police, and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.