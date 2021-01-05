Woman arrested for misusing 911 New Year's Eve

A 46-year old Cambridge woman was arrested after she called 911 six times for non-emergency reasons on New Year's Eve.

Police say the woman was fined after her second call and was arrested New Year's Day after she continued to misuse the emergency number.

The RCMP is reminding the public that 911 is for emergencies only, adding using the number for non-emergencies potentially endangers someone in your community.

The fine for 911 misuse in Nova Scotia is $697.50.