Woman charged after a series of suspicious incidents in Lunenburg County

A 49-year-old Lunenburg County woman has been charged following a two-month investigation into suspicious incidents in the area.

Lunenburg District RCMP received multiple reports between December 30th and January 27th about a woman attending their homes saying she was a home care worker.

Police determined that the woman was not employed as a home care worker at the time of the incidents, was not lawfully in the residences, and some thefts had occurred.

Linda Deloris Tibbo was arrested on February 13th and has been charged with five counts of being unlawfully in a dwelling and theft under $5,000.

Police say that the investigation is continuing and additional charges are expected.

The RCMP says investigators believe there could be additional victims and are asking people to contact them if they believe they are a victim or are concerned about someone else who could be.