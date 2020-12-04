Woman charged for dangerous driving in Cole Harbour

A 22-year-old woman has been charged with dangerous driving and flight from police after an incident in Cole Harbour on Wednesday.

The RCMP say an officer recognized a woman he knew was suspended driving a car he stopped a few days prior.

The car sped away after an attempted vehicle stop and ran through a stop sign.

The RCMP say it then passed a marked police car on a double solid line on the Forest Hills Parkway and ran a red light at Main Street.

The car pulled over on the side of the Forest Hills Extension and the driver was arrested.

She was also issued summary offence tickers under the Motor Vehicle Act and is scheduled to appear in court next month.