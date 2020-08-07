Woman charged in Halifax arson

Halifax Police say a woman has been charged in connection to an arson in the city earlier this week.

Officer responded along with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency and EHS around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday to a fire at a residence in the 3400 block of Barrington Street.

A release states one woman was taken to hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation as a result of the fire.

Police say the fire was deemed to be an arson and have charged 28-year-old Clairise Hastings of Halifax with one count of arson - disregard for human life.

Hastings will appear in court at a later date.

Halifax Regional Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call them at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).