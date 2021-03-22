Woman charged in three Bedford arsons

Halifax Regional Police say they have charged a woman in relation to three arsons in the Bedford area earlier this month.

Police say they received three reports of suspicious fires in an apartment building on Rutledge Street in Bedford between March 6th and 7th.

On Sunday, 33-year old Megan Amanda Williams, who lives in the apartment building, was charged with three counts of arson damaging property.

Williams was scheduled to appear in court to face the charges on Monday.