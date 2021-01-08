Woman charged with arson following September house fire in New Glasgow

A 32-year-old Pictou County woman faces charges of arson, mischief, and uttering threats following an investigation into a suspicious fire in New Glasgow.

The New Glasgow Fire Department and New Glasgow Regional Police responded to the scene around 11:10 p.m. on September 10th.

Police stated at the time that investigators had determined the fire started in the front of the house between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The house had three apartments, with one on the bottom floor and two on the upper floor.

Only the upper two apartments were occupied at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The woman, whose name has not been released, is scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on March 1st.