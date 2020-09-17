Woman charged with assaulting Cumberland District RCMP officer

The RCMP says a 22-year-old woman is facing eight charges after an incident Monday where she assaulted a police officer.

Officers went to a home on Wyvern Road in Collingwood on September 14 to arrest a woman for breaching her court-ordered release conditions.

Police say Candace Haines was arrested at the home and while being taken into custody, she assaulted one of the officers.

RCMP say she was taken into custody without further incident and taken to court where she was charged with assaulting a police officer, uttering threats, breach of probation and five counts of breach of conditions.

A release states she has been released, pending a court appearance on Monday.