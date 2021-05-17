Woman fined for not social distancing in Lower Sackville Friday night

Halifax District RCMP have charged a woman for not social distancing in Lower Sackville Friday night.

Officers responded around 9:20 p.m. to a report of a youth sitting in a fenced-in area of a closed business on Old Beaver Bank Road and found a woman and three youths sitting at a table who were not social distancing or wearing masks.

Police say the woman was fined $2,422.00 for failing to social distance under the Health Protection Act, while the youths were given a warning.