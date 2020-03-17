Woman injured in Stellarton fire

The Canadian Red Cross says a woman had to be treated in hospital for burns to her hands after a kitchen fire in Stellarton.

Monday afternoon's fire has heavily damaged a two-storey building on Foord St. that houses a barber shop and audio equipment store on the ground level and an upstairs apartment.

A couple and their two daughters -- ages 13 and 2 -- have received help from local Red Cross volunteers with things like emergency lodging, clothing and food purchases, blankets, some other basics and a comfort toy for the younger child.



There's no word on the cause of the fire or the extent of the woman's burn injury.



