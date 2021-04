Nova Scotia RCMP say a 68-year-old woman has been killed in a three-vehicle collision in Lunenburg County.

Police say an SUV, a car and a truck ended up colliding as a result of head-on crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 3 near Gold River.

The Mounties say a woman from Marriotts Cove who was driving the SUV died at the scene.

The truck driver was taken to hospital for treatment as a precaution and the occupants of the car were not hurt.