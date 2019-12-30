Woman killed in Musquodoboit Harbour crash

Halifax District RCMP is investigating a fatal single vehicle collision in Musquodoboit Harbour.

Police responded to the scene on Highway 357 around 10:30 p.m. yesterday after a car left the road and entered the Musquodoboit River.

The driver, a 46-year-old woman from Meaghers Grant, was transported to hospital and later pronounced dead.

She was the only person in the vehicle.

EHS, the Musquodoboit Harbour and Porters Lake Volunteer Fire Departments, and an RCMP Collision Analyst also responded.