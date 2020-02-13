Woman, three teens facing assault charges after fights at Milford school

A young woman and three teens are facing charges after a number of fights at Hants East Rural High school earlier this month.

Multiple fights were reported to the RCMP on the morning of February 5, which led to a lockdown at the school.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was assaulted by a 20-year-old woman, 15 year-old boy and two 16-year-old boys.

The three teens were arrested that same day and released on conditions. RCMP say they're facing assault charges and are due in court April 6.

RCMP say the 20-year-old woman was arrested later that day for assault and uttering threats after she posted a video on social media.

The woman, who police have not named, appeared in court February 6, was released and is due back in court March 23.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.



~ With files from freelance journalist, Pat Healey; @ReprtrPatHealey on Twitter