Woman wanted on province-wide arrest warrant

A province-wide arrest warrant has been issued for 33-year-old Lynnisha Downey.

RCMP say Downey, of no fixed address, is facing charges including robbery and assault causing bodily harm in relation to incidents in North Preston.

She is described as standing 5'1" tall and 135 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking the public not to approach Downey if she is seen, and anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.