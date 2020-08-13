Women's and children's inpatient services set to resume in Amherst next month
The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) says the inpatient women's and children's unit at the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Amherst will reopen next month.
A release states the unit was closed in late March to allow staff to be redeployed within the hospital in support of COVID-19 efforts.
There was also a shortage of qualified nurses for the unit at that time.
The NSHA says labour/delivery and other women's and children's services will be available at the centre as of Monday September 7.