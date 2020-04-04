Women's & children's unit closed at Aberdeen hospital

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) says the inpatient women's and children's unit at Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow is temporarily closed for labour and all delivery until further notice.

A release says the closure also applies to planned deliveries.

Pregnancy and delivery care will be provided at Colchester East Hants Health Centre in Truro or St. Martha's Regional Hospital in Antigonish depending on the patient's home address.

The NSHA says anyone expecting to deliver in the next few days will be contacted directly by a member of the maternity team to discuss an alternate birth plan.

A release says there will be an obstetrician and nursing staff available at Aberdeen Hospital to support pregnancy care.

No reason for the closure was given.

Prenatal care will continue to be provided by the team at the Aberdeen Hospital.