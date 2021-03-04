Women's Hockey Championship in Truro and Halifax tentatively scheduled for May

The 2021 Women's Hockey Championship in Halifax and Truro has been tentatively scheduled for May 6-16th.

The IIHF says all stakeholders approved the new dates, though federal or provincial health authorities have not received final approvals for Nova Scotia to host the event and no exemptions to quarantine rules have been granted.

Tournament participants will undergo a thorough quarantine and COVID-19 testing process prior to traveling to Canada and will wear masks, undergo regular COVID-19 testing and practice physical distancing during the event.

Group B preliminary round matches involving Japan, the Czech Republic, Germany, Denmark and Hungary will be played at the RECC in Truro, while Canada and other Group A teams will play at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax.

Organizers expect a limited number of fans may be able to attend games, but the capacity will not be known until closer to the tournament and will be used to honour existing ticket commitments.