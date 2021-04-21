Nova Scotia cancels 2021 Women's World Hockey Championship

The 2021 IIHF Women's World Hockey Championship in Halifax and Truro has been cancelled.

Hockey Canada says it was informed Wednesday morning that the event would not go ahead due to concerns associated with COVID-19.

In a joint statement, the IIHF and Hockey Canada have pledged to find new dates for the tournament, with the goal of hosting the event this summer.

The tournament was supposed to run from May 6th to 16th after having been cancelled in March 2020, and then postponed from its originally re-scheduled dates in April.

The RECC in Truro was slated to host Group B games involving the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Hungary and Japan.