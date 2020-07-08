Worker taken to hospital after bridge collapse in Guysborough County Wednesday

One worker was taken to hospital for observation after Tittle Bridge in Guysborough County collapsed Wednesday morning.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal (DTI) says the bridge, which was scheduled to be replaced this summer, collapsed while contractors were moving equipment on the site.

The cause of the incident has yet to be determined and the Department of Labour and Advanced Education has been notified.

Title Bridge is a steel truss bridge leading to Durrell's Island, near Canso.

The local fire department is providing residents assistance on an emergency basis as DTI works to re-establish permanent access to the island.