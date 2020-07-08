Worker taken to hospital for observation after bridge collapse near Canso

One worker was taken to hospital for observation after a steel truss bridge collapsed in Guysborough County.

Tittle Bridge leads to Durrell's Island, near Canso and was scheduled to be replaced this summer.

Alva Construction was recently awarded the tender and was in the beginning stages of their work.

Video of the Tittle bridge collapse leading to Durrells Island near Canso today.https://t.co/gyNfPaFaBH — C.E.R.T. NS (@CommunityERT) July 7, 2020

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal (TIR) says the local fire department is providing residents assistance on an emergency basis as they work towards re-establishing permanent access to the island.

TIR says the cause of the incident has yet to be determined and the Department of Labour and Advanced Education has been notified.