Workers and families honoured on Day of Mourning

Nova Scotia is honouring lives lost and those who were injured or suffered illness due to their work, as part of the National Day of Mourning.

A release says 18 Nova Scotians died from acute traumatic injuries on the job in 2020.

In addition, 14 fatalities were classified as chronic, with seven related to occupational diseases and seven caused by health-related issues.

Government says flags at Province House have been lowered to half-mast to honour those nOva Scotians who have been impacted, and employers were encouraged to hold a moment of silence at 11 a.m. as an act of remembrance and a reminder to work safely.