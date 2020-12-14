X-rays at three more Nova Scotia Health locations added to online appointment booking service

Appointments for x-rays at three more Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) locations can now be made through the online appointment booking service.

Cape Breton Regional Hospital in Sydney, Dartmouth General Hospital and Fishermen's Memorial Hospital in Lunenburg were added to the online service for x-ray appointments on Friday.

The NSHA says it will add appointments for other services at other locations in the coming weeks and months.

Patients without internet access can continue to make appointments for blood collection, x-rays and EKGs by phone.