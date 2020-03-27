Yarmouth County man charged with nine counts of arson

The RCMP say a 31-year-old Yarmouth County man is facing nine counts of arson.

The suspicious fires occurred between September 2018 and February 2020 in Amirault's Hill and Hubbard's Point.

Local volunteer fire departments aided the investigation by the Yarmouth Rural RCMP and the Yarmouth/Clare Street Crime Enforcement Unit.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was arrested on Wednesday and later released on conditions.

He is scheduled to appear in Yarmouth Provincial Court on July 20th.