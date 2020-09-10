Yarmouth County man charged with several offences after weekend assault

A 48-year-old Yarmouth County man is facing several charges after an incident over the weekend that began with a disturbance call.

Officers responded to Argyl Street where they found a man had been assaulted, and was laying on the ground, unresponsive, with head wounds.

Police say the suspect was arrested inside a home, and while he was being handcuffed, he attempted to remove the officer's defensive baton, but the officer was able to secure the suspect.

RCMP say while in custody, the suspect threatened the present officers, damaged the inside of the police vehicle and threatened to kill a member of the provincial court staff.

Jason Arnold Wayne Middleton has been charged with nine charges including two counts of uttering threats, assault, resisting arrest and attempting to disarm a police officer.

Police say Middleton is being held in custody and is due in court on September 14.