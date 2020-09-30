Yarmouth County man found deceased, homicide investigation underway

The Nova Scotia RCMP has opened a homicide investigation after the remains of a missing Yarmouth County man were found on Monday.

Police say the remains of 26-year-old Colton James Cook were found near the intersection of Saunders Road and Raynardton Road in Yarmouth County on September 29.

He was reported missing on September 27 and the RCMP says his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the RCMP's Southwest Nova Major Crimes Unit at 902-365-3120 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)