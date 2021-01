A 36-year-old man is facing weapons charges after an incident in Yarmouth Tuesday.

Officers responded at 3:35 p.m. to a report of a man with a gun at a business on Starrs Road.

Police say the man was located and arrested nearby and a pellet BB handgun was seized.

RCMP say the man was released and is facing charges that include possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He is due in court in March.