Yarmouth man charged for breaching conditions, stealing vehicles

A Yarmouth man is facing assault and theft charges after three incidents in Kentville this month.

Officers responded at 5:17 p.m. on March 8th to a complaint on Main Street where the man had breached the conditions of his undertaking, but could not locate him.

Police say they responded around 11:39 p.m. March 20th to a report a vehicle had been stolen from a Starrs Road business, and officers found and stopped the vehicle on Highway 3 in Brooklyn around 11:22 a.m. March 22nd, but the driver fled on foot.

Around 2:00 a.m. March 23rd, the Kentville Police Service stopped a vehicle on Park Street and determined it was stolen from the Bridgewater area and arrested the driver for possession of stolen property.

RCMP say 23-year old Ryan Fancy appeared in court Tuesday and is facing eight charges, including assault, theft and two counts of resisting arrest.

Fancy was remanded into custody and was due to appear in court on Thursday.