Young woman arrested after N.S. man stabbed in back

A young Lunenburg County woman has been arrested after a man was stabbed in the back.

The Mounties were called to a New Germany home early Sunday morning, where officers found a 28-year-old man with a stab wound to his upper back.

Officers learned the man had sustained the non life-threatening injury by a woman known to him.

The RCMP arrested the suspect, a 23-year-old woman from New Germany, at a nearby home.

She remains in custody.

There's no word on what charges the woman is facing.