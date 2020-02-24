Young woman arrested after N.S. man stabbed in back
A young Lunenburg County woman has been arrested after a man was stabbed in the back.
The Mounties were called to a New Germany home early Sunday morning, where officers found a 28-year-old man with a stab wound to his upper back.
Officers learned the man had sustained the non life-threatening injury by a woman known to him.
The RCMP arrested the suspect, a 23-year-old woman from New Germany, at a nearby home.
She remains in custody.
There's no word on what charges the woman is facing.