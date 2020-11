A youth is facing a number of charges after two vehicles were set on fire in Truro early Sunday morning.

Truro Police say patrol officers found the vehicles around 1:45 a.m. on Lyman Street.

The Truro Police K9 team obtained a track to a residence and a 16-year-old male was later arrested.

Police say the youth is facing charges including two counts of intentionally setting fire to vehicles and breaches of court orders and undertakings.