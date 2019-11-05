Youth arrested following alleged pellet gun incident at Amherst school

Amherst Police are investigating after an alleged incident involving a pellet gun at the town's high school.

Police received a report Monday morning that a young person was in the Amherst Regional High School's parking lot, showing off what the witness believed to be a firearm.

The youth was also observed pointing the firearm towards other people in the area.

The young person was gone before police arrived, and the high school went into a brief hold and secure while officers were out looking for the youth.

An Amherst Police officer located the boy during a traffic stop, and he was arrested for pointing a firearm and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

A pellet gun was discovered during a search of the vehicle.

The young man was interviewed by police and released back to the custody of his parents.

Amherst Police say no charges have been laid, adding, at this point, there's no indication the youth intended to threaten or harm anyone.