Youth charged after alleged assault on an RCMP officer

Several charges have been laid after an impaired driving incident in which police say a youth also uttered a racial slur at an officer and punched him in the face.

Digby RCMP responded to a report of a possible impaired driver Wednesday afternoon and say the youth, a passenger in the vehicle, threatened police.

After the alleged assault on the officer, RCMP say the officers used physical force, which resulted in minor injuries to the youth.

The youth is charged with uttering threats, assaulting a police officer, mischief under $5,000, and resisting arrest.

He's been released under conditions to a parent and is scheduled to appear in court in September.

The RCMP say they've learned that a video is circulating on social media which does not show the entirety of the circumstances.

The driver of the vehicle was found to not be impaired and was not charged.