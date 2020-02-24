Youth charged with driving nearly double the speed limit in North Sydney

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with stunting after police clocked a vehicle traveling at 132 km/hr in a 70 km/hr zone in North Sydney.

The RCMP's Cape Breton Traffic Services spotted the KIA Forte while monitoring traffic on Highway 105 near Mapleview Drive.

After using their RADAR, the officer conducted a traffic stop and charged the teen with stunting as well as for illegally transporting cannabis under the Cannabis Control Act.

The vehicle was seized and impounded.

The RCMP say they're investigating the youth for possession of a prohibited weapon, resulting from items found in the vehicle when police searched it.