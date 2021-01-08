Youth facing charges after fleeing police in Lower Sackville

A 17-year old from Dartmouth is facing three charges after fleeing from police in Lower Sackville on New Year's Day.

An officer saw an SUV speeding on Sackville Drive January 1st and when they were approaching the vehicle on foot after stopping it, the vehicle took off.

RCMP say the vehicle and the youth who was driving were located a short time later and the youth was arrested after fleeing into the woods on foot.

Investigators determined the driver had struck a sign after failing to negotiate a turn and the licence plate on the SUV was stolen.

Police say the youth is facing charges including resisting arrest and possession of stolen property and is due in court on January 28th.