Youth not employed or in school face poorer mental, physical health: study

A new study is offering what it calls a rare look at the health and psychological impacts endured by Canadian youth who are not working, training or studying.

The Statistics Canada research says 11.1 per cent of youth surveyed between 2015 and 2017 found themselves in this situation and, therefore, were at risk of persistent social and economic challenges.

The report says these young people, aged 18 to 29 years old, were also more likely to have poorer mental and physical health, suicidal thoughts and lower levels of life satisfaction.

The study says a closer look at the data shows that 38 per cent of these youth reported they were looking for paid work, 27.5 per cent said they were caring for children and 34.5 per cent were categorized as "other."

The co-authors say the proportion of Canadian youth in this situation has remained relatively stable at around 13 per cent for the past two decades.

The report says issues related to youth who are not working, in school or training has become a growing concern for researchers and policy-makers around the world.