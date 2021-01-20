Youth Outreach program expanding in Nova Scotia

Government is expanding the Youth Outreach program in three locations in the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) and at another in the Windsor and Kentville area.

Youth Outreach is delivered by community based organizations and responds to needs that include housing, basic personal needs, developing life skills and relationship building in support of 16- to 24-year olds in the community and 12- to 18-year olds in care.

The Department of Community Services says the new programs in the HRM are located in North Preston, at Leave Out Violence (LOVE) Nova Scotia and at the Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre, while the fourth will be at the Portal Youth Centre in Kentville and each location will hire a youth outreach worker.

The province says the expansion is part of a $1.9 million investment in child welfare prevention and early intervention.